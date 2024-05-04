DC holds meet to chalk out anti-flood plans

Patiala, May 3
A day after erosion of the Bhakra Canal embankment near Lachkani village, Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray held a meeting with officials to chalk out proactive anti-flood plans.
The soil erosion occurred on Thursday evening when water was released into the canal. Villagers raised the alarm, after which teams of the Irrigation Department and disaster management carried out the reinforcement work.
The DC instructed officials of the departments of irrigation, rural development, panchayats and others to ensure that each village received 1,000 sacks for strengthening vulnerable areas. Additionally, iron nets were ordered to be prepared to quickly reinforce embankments in emergency situations.
He said work had been started to clean and strengthen rivers, streams, and drains, including the Ghaggar, Tangri, Jhambowali Choe, Sirhind Choe and Badi Nadi, in the district.
