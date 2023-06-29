DC honours soldier who saved girl from drowning

Patiala, June 28
Patiala Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney today facilitated an Army jawan who jumped into the Bhakra canal to save a girl from drowning here a few days ago.
She said: “We felicitated Sepoy Navaneetha Krishnan D for his selfless act of saving the life of a girl. On June 16, the jawan jumped into the canal and pulled the girl to safety.”
The incident took place near Passiana here. A video footage also went viral on the social media, which drew huge appreciation for the soldier. The public relations office of the Indian Army also congratulated the soldier.
