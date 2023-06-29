DC honours soldier who saved girl from drowning

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 28

Patiala Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney today facilitated an Army jawan who jumped into the Bhakra canal to save a girl from drowning here a few days ago.

She said: “We felicitated Sepoy Navaneetha Krishnan D for his selfless act of saving the life of a girl. On June 16, the jawan jumped into the canal and pulled the girl to safety.”

The incident took place near Passiana here. A video footage also went viral on the social media, which drew huge appreciation for the soldier. The public relations office of the Indian Army also congratulated the soldier.