DC honours specially abled sportspersons

Fatehgarh Sahib, Nov 17

“To participate in a state-, national- or international-level sports competition is a matter of great pride for an athlete. More so for one who is specially abled,” expressed Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill as she honoured differently abled sportspersons at the District Administrative Complex here today.

She said that Rupinder Singh had done the district proud by representing the football team of India at the games held in Melbourne, Australia. She also lauded five other players from the district — Babanpreet Kaur, Jasmin, Davinder Singh, Balwant Singh and Gagan Khan — for taking part in a state-level athletics contest held in Chandigarh.

She called on people to motivate their children to take part in sporting events. She assured the gathering that the government is supporting the athletes by providing them with all necessary facilities and giving them cash rewards. — OC

