DC oversees girdawari work in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 2

The Deputy Commissioner, along with agriculture officers, carried out a checking drive with regard to the special girdawari in the district. The district administration has pegged its infrastructural losses to Rs 55 crore. Residents of urban colonies, including Urban Estate Phase 2 and Chinar Bagh, have also demanded government compensation for losses incurred by them.

The DC was joined by revenue officer Navdeep Singh, Chief Agriculture officer Gurnam Singh, XEN (Drainage) Rajinder Ghai and others.

The officials visited a number of villages, including Jameetgarh, Loh Simbli and Dadhwa of Rajpura and Ghanaur. They said the state government would sanction compensation after completion of girdawari work.

She said the state would provide seedlings of various crops to farmers from August 5 for free. Farmers should remain in touch with officials of the Agriculture Department.

She said some farmers would face issues in carrying out replantation as soil had covered their fields during the recent flooding. “The agriculture department is carrying out surveys of such areas to find a proper solution to the issue,” she said.

Meanwhile, farmers said hundreds of acres in the district had been affected due to the recent floods. In fact, the district administration itself calculated losses at Rs 55 crore in infrastructural loss, including roads, bridges and other properties, due to the recent floods.

Meanwhile, residents of urban colonies, which were ravaged by the floods, also demanded compensation from the state government. The residents recently held meetings and blamed their regulatory offices for flooding.

