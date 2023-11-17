DC, SSP visit hotspots of stubble burning in Nabha

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 16

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney and SSP Varun Sharma conducted a joint visit to the hotspots of stubble burning in Nabha today.

During the visit, the DC and the SSP interacted with farmers in the villages of Rohta and Rohti Mouran, emphasising the importance of managing stubble. They advised the farmers to contact the WhatsApp chatbot number 73800-16070 for procurement of balers, seeders for wheat, happy seeder and surface seeder for sowing wheat without burning the residue.

The DC said the district administration was actively making announcements in villages every day regarding the machinery arrangements made by the Punjab Government for stubble management.

She added farmers could also contact numberdars, cluster officers, agricultural departments, cooperative societies and SDM offices to seek assistance in managing stubble without resorting to burning.

Both the DC and SSP appealed farmers to take measures to preserve air, water, and soil quality and to safeguard the lives of their children as well as their own, along with the lives of livestock and wildlife.

They stressed that the loss incurred by burning stubble is substantial, and by adopting alternative practices, farmers can not only mitigate the damage but also enhance the fertility of soil.

Sawhney reiterated the drawbacks of stubble burning are numerous, and collaboration with the farmers’ administration is necessary to prevent burning and protect against the adverse effects of smoke and fire.

#Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution #Stubble Burning