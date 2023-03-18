DC tells officials to ensure smooth traffic flow, proper parking

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 17

After much inconvenience caused to residents and commuters due to lack of management of traffic and haphazard parking in the city, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney today instructed the departments concerned to ensure smooth traffic flow and proper parking.

Sakshi instructed the MC, Public Works Department (PWD) and the traffic police to work together on the matter. She asked the departments to properly manage the parking facilities by drawing yellow lines up to the office of the Excise Department. She said the police should take action against owners of vehicles parked outside the yellow lines.

The DC also directed officials of the PWD and Traffic Department to identify a road to build a cycle track in the city.

Regulate water connections

The district administration has also directed officials of various departments to regulate irregular water supply connections in the district. The DC said officials concerned at the civic bodies should keep illegal water supply connections in check. Water supply and sewerage lines should be properly maintained to prevent contamination of water, which is responsible for spread of diseases. She said in case of spread of diarrhoea or other water borne ailments, the Executive Officer of the particular council will be held responsible.