Declamation competition marks Consumers Day

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 23

The Patiala Consumers and Telephone Subscribers Forum celebrated the 37th National Consumers Day today at the Government High School, village Raipur Mandalam (Bahadurgarh).

Civil Surgeon Raminder Kaur was the chief guest at the event while Assistant Civil Surgeon Rachna Kaur was the guest of honour. The event featured a declamation competition for the students of classes 8 and 10 on the topic “Consumer Awareness.”

A total of 10 students participated in the competition. Faculty members Pawan Goyal and Bhupinder Kaur were the judges.

Jasmin, a student of Class 9, won the event, and was followed by Harmandeep Kaur of Class 9 in second, while Nishu and Hardeep from Class 8 jointly secured the third place.