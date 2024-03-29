Deed writer booked for duping woman

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 28
Taking cognisance of a complaint by one Gurpreet Kaur of Pamour village against deed writer Deepak Kumar, Bassi Pathana MLA Rupinder Singh Happy reached the SDM office and court complex and handed it to the Tehsildars. The complaint was then sent to the Bassi Pathana DSP and a case registered against the advocate under Section 420 of the IPC.
The MLA said a woman from a poor background had complained to him that she raised money for the registration of her house by mortgaging her jewellery. The deed writer charged her Rs 48,000 but gave her a receipt for only Rs 22,000. The revenue officials and deed writer refuted the allegation. The MLA said he asked the woman to file a complaint and recommended it for investigation.
