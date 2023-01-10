Defunct street lights add to commuters' woes in fog

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 9

Non-functional street lights in the city have become a cause of concern for commuters, especially during the foggy days. Street lights at areas, including Police Lines, near level crossing 21 and other places, have been non-operational for many days.

Residents complained about the non-functionality of street lights at Police Lines. A resident said, “The lights in the area have been non-functional for about a week. While the area is already affected by fog, lack of street lights also results in lack of visibility. This increases the likelihood of accidents.”

Another resident of the area said the problem has been persisting for around a week now. “We sent a complaint regarding the matter to the Municipal Corporation today,” he said.

The residents said many street lights are found non-functional on roads connecting level crossing 21 to Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, near Dhillon Hotel, Modi Mandir and on the Sangrur road.

When contacted, MC Superintending Engineer Gurpreet Singh Walia said the department is ensuring that the street lights in the area remain in a working condition. “Our teams are changing the street lights wherever required. We received a complaint regarding the no-operational street lights in the Police Lines area. Therefore, a team was sent to detect the fault and make repairs,” he said.

He said the street lights have been developing faults due to moisture during cold days.