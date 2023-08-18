Delayed salaries, pension irk staff

Patiala, August 17
Despite the state increasing the monthly grant to Punjabi University to Rs 30 crore, the university has failed to release salaries and pension on time.
The representatives of faculty members, non-teaching employees and pensioners have raised questions over the university’s functioning.
The B and C category non-teaching employees again staged a protest today, demanding the release of their salaries. They said the state was giving the university the increased monthly grant of Rs 30 crore. Rajinder Singh Bagrian, a union member, said, “Still, the university has failed to release our salaries on time. We are waiting for the arrears of the 6th Pay Commission as well.”
In a memorandum submitted to the Vice-Chancellor yesterday, faculty members demanded the release of salaries for June and July along with the transfer of GPF deductions to the respective accounts. The teachers said the half of August had passed, but the university was unable to release the salaries for June and July. They threatened that they would be forced to launch a protest.
Weeks ago, the pensioners had moved court over the university’s inability to pay their pension and filed a plea seeking the revival of contempt petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. They said they were still awaiting pension for June and July. This was despite the court orders to the university to disburse the pension by the 10th of every month so that they do not suffer any prejudice in their hard days.
Sources said the salaries and pension could be released within a week.
Varsity functioning questioned
