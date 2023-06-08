Delimitation survey complete, civic body preparing ward map

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 7

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has almost completed its process of ward delimitation.

MC officials said they had completed the survey, which was submitted to the Department of Local Government, and were now working on preparing the final map of the corporation’s wards.

The corporation had managed to complete and submit the survey report by December last year. Thereafter, the Department of Local Government formed a delimitation committee to earmark the ward boundaries.

Corporation Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said the work of ward delimitation is almost complete. “We are done with the delimitation work. We are preparing the ‘latha’ (a map of the wards) on a cloth. The work is expected to come to an end in a span of a week, after which the final ward boundaries will be made public to seek objections.

City population 4.37L

According to the Municipal Corporation, Patiala’s population has increased to 4.37 lakh. The city’s population was 4.06 lakh in 2017.