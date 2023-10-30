Dengue cases cross 600, fogging intensified

Patiala, October 29
A meeting was held yesterday with Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, along with Joint Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Manisha Rana, ADC City Vikas Gurpreet Singh Thind, and Civil Surgeon Raminder Kaur, to intensify the efforts to curb the spread of dengue and chikungunya. As a result, mass fogging was carried out in more than 46 dengue hotspots.
Over 600 cases of dengue have been reported in the district so far, with many suffering from dengue type 2 variants.
Teams led by Municipal Corporation Secretary Sunil Mehta, with the support of District Panchayat Officer Amandeep Kaur, conducted mass fogging in these hotspots. During this operation, 25 portable machines, 3 blower vehicles, and 7 machines from the DCPO office were used for fogging in 29 urban and 17 rural hotspots in the city.
These teams also raised awareness about mosquito-borne diseases while emphasising the need for preventive measures.
