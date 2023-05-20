Dengue larvae destroyed at 116 sites across Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 19

Teams from the district Health Department today destroyed dengue larvae at 116 places across the district. The Health Department observed the Friday dry day activities and carried out a inspections for detection of dengue larvae at 19,374 sites during the day.

Health officials said they were checking sites with stranded waters. “Various teams from the Health Department today carried out checks at 19,374 places across the district. The officials identified and destroyed larvae from 116 such places. We are observing Friday as dry day to keep an eye on the spread of dengue and destroy larvae every week,” an official said.

District Epidemiologist Dr Sumeet Singh said residents should keep their water coolers clean. “Dengue is a viral fever that spreads due to the bites of Aedes mosquito which develops in stranded water. He said residents should ensure cleanliness of utensils, water containers and other discarded material in houses,” he said.