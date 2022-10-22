Dengue on rise, 26 new cases reported

Patiala, October 21
With 26 fresh cases, dengue continues to spread in the district. The count of dengue cases in the district has risen to 202 in this season. Patiala city is the worst affected in the district. It alone has reported 92 cases so far. Among the rural areas, Bhadson block is the worst hit with 27 cases.
The Health Department issued an advisory saying that people showing symptoms of dengue should get themselves tested. District epidemiologist Dr Sumeet Singh said, “Patients with platelet count less than 20,000 need to be hospitalised. Currently, only four patients are under treatment at different hospitals.”
He said the Health Department and the Municipal Corporation had issued challans to 29 house owners as dengue larvae were detected at their houses, this week.
He added they had so far inspected 6.6 lakh households and commercial sites in the district and dengue larvae were found at 8,173 sites.
