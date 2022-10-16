Dengue stings 20 more in district, count rises to 158

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 15

With 20 fresh cases, dengue continues to spread its tentacles in the district. This year, the district has reported 158 cases of the vector-borne disease so far and 93 of these surfaced in urban areas.

Health officials, in view of the rising dengue cases, have appealed to people to take preventive steps against the disease. “Dengue cases are likely to peak around Diwali. Therefore, people should start wearing full-sleeved clothes and apply mosquito repellent creams during the daytime to stave off mosquitoes,” said health officials.

Officials of the Health Department said a majority of fresh cases were reported from the hotspot areas identified by them. They added that fogging had already been intensified in those areas.

District epidemiologist Sumeet Singh said hospitalisation of dengue patients, despite a surge in cases, was low. “We have already dedicated around 88 beds for dengue patients at various government hospitals in the district to tackle any sudden rise in hospitalisation. Cases are likely to rise in the coming days.”

Meanwhile, the department has asked people to avoid self-medication and quacks. On noticing dengue symptoms, one should get oneself tested at a government lab.