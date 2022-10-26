Dengue surge: 90 challans in week in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 25

The Municipal Corporation (MC) intensified its drive against the dengue menace. As per data, the MC issued 90 challans to residents, business owners and government offices within a week's time from October 11 to 19. The move comes after the number of cases increased in October. Health officials said that 132 dengue cases of the total 220 were reported in October alone.

The Health Department is apprehending that dengue cases will rise in the coming days. Dr Sumeet Singh, District Epidemiologist, said the next few days would be crucial as cases were likely to rise. "Currently, the dengue situation in the district is under control. People should get themselves tested for dengue at the government health centres."

The MC officials carried out fogging and awareness activities at various places in the city.

Government Medical College was also issued three challans by the MC.

