DEO directs liquor contractors to send regular sale reports

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 3

District Election Officer Parneet Shergill presided over a meeting with the licenced liquor contractors and Excise officials today and directed the contractors to send reports of the sale of liquor on a regular basis in view of the model code of conduct. She said no sale or storage of liquor should be done without proper documents, adding that if anyone is found selling liquor illegally, stringent action would be taken against the individuals.

She said that the use of liquor or drugs to entice voters during the forthcoming General Election would be prohibited, and the police have been keeping a close watch in this regard. She said teams have been formed by the District Administration to monitor the sale and storage of liquor.

Patiala Division Assistant Commissioner of Excise Department Rajesh Arey urged the contractors to ensure the department receives a complete report of the daily sales of liquor. He asked the department officials to monitor sensitive areas so that the illegal sale and storage of liquor may be stopped.

Meanwhile, to enforce the model code of conduct, the DEO has appointed 21 sector officers. Besides this, three teams have been deployed in the three assembly constituencies of the district, and they would monitor the traffic throughout the day.

