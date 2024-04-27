DEO Shergill initiates ‘innovative’ plan to create voter awareness

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 26

District Election Officer Parneet Shergill has initiated an innovative idea to create awareness among the electorate to cast their votes in the General Election. She visited several fruit stalls to paste stickers on fruits, urging people to cast votes.

She said that our country is the largest democracy in the world, adding that to strengthen the democracy, it was necessary for every voter to use their vote wisely. She said the idea of pasting stickers on fruits would work towards creating awareness among voters, as before eating the fruit, they would read the message written on the fruit. She said as summers have begun, fruits such as coconuts, melons, and watermelons are in demand, so the stickers inviting people to vote are being put on them.

She said, “Efforts are being made on a large scale to apprise people of the value of their votes. Awareness programmes are being organised at schools and colleges to educate students about the value of their votes, and through them we would get the message through to their parents too.”

