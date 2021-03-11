Department of Languages to work for propagation of Punjabi: Minister

Patiala, May 20
The Higher Education and Languages Minister, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, today visited the head office of the Language Department and took stock of the efforts being made for the propagation of Punjabi language and projects of the department.
The minister discussed various schemes of the department and ordered officers to explore options to make improvements and carry out activities for popularisation of Punjabi language. He said all pending awards to writers and others would be released soon.
He said the department had an enormous treasure trove of literature. “The target should be to make it reach the maximum number of connoisseurs to connect the new generation with their cultural roots and added that the onus of creating a harmonious society with help of literary activities lay with the language department,” he said.
The minister witnessed ancient handwritten literature preserved at the department’s library.
