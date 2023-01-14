Department will work on ensuring gender ratio parity: Minister

Patiala, January 13
Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said the state was witnessing a sex ratio of 926 girl child against every 1,000 boys at birth. The minister during the ‘Dheeyan di Lohri’ programme organised in Tripuri said the state government would work to bring the count of girl child on a par with that of boys. Patiala (Urban) MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli was also present at the programme.
The two said the state government had been working to make Punjab a leading state in health care services. The minister said the Aam Aadmi clinics in the state were already a success. “We will provide 500 more mohalla clinics in the state. Dental and specialist clinics would also be set up to provide better health services to the citizens,” he added.
Citing the example of the district, the minister said in 2022, Patiala was the best in the state in terms of sex ratio of girls. He said the district witnessed birth of 989 girls against every 1,000 boys. “But we have to work to ensure that this ratio is achieved across the state,” he said and expressed concern over the decreasing number of female children compared to male children.
Balbir said the government would strengthen the emergency and ambulance services in Punjab within an year.
Director of Health and Family Welfare Department Dr Ranjit Singh Ghotra, Director of Health Services Ravinderpal Kaur and Dr Amrit Baring were also present during the celebration.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur
Chaudhary Santokh Singh collapses during the rush in the yat...
Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died
He feels uneasiness and collapses; Chaudhary Santokh also as...
National Disaster Management Authority bars govt institutions from sharing data on Joshimath land subsidence with media
Says multiple interpretations are creating confusion
Intense cold grips Punjab; state enveloped by dense fog
Bathinda is the coldest place in Punjab