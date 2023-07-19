Dera volunteers to the rescue of flood victims

Patiala, July 18
Volunteers of Green ‘S’ Welfare Force of Dera Sacha Sauda have come out in support of the flood-affected villages in Patran, Samana, Sanaur and Shutrana. They have distributed hundreds of packets of food, water, dry ration and medicines in addition to fodder for cattle and stray animals.
From the past one week, the volunteers have been reaching out to those hit by floods with relief material. They are covering villages where the overflowing Ghaggar and Tangari wreaked havoc. Despite the roads still being damaged or flooded, the volunteers are moving to far-off villages on tractor-trailers and even boats.
Harminder Noona, Avtar Singh, Gurdeep Singh and Surinder Singh, who are heading various teams, claimed the situation was getting better in terms of receding water level, but there was shortage of material for flood-affected families. They were thus visiting villages on a daily basis to ensure the supply of essential items, they said.
