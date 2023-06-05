Despite ban, commercial use of tractor-trailers unabated in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 4

Despite a ban on commercial use of tractor-trailers in the state, these continue to ply on roads in the district freely owing to lackadaisical attitude of the authorities concerned, thereby jeopardising the lives of commuters.

While the traffic and transport wings go into an overdrive and issue challans each time the matter is highlighted, they fail to carry out a sustained drive, leading to flagrant flouting of the ban.

Alarmed at a number of road accidents involving tractor-trailers in the recent past, the Punjab Government had banned their use for commercial purposes. The government had asked the Transport Department, enforcement agencies, including the district transport offices and traffic wings, to issue challans and act as per law against those flouting the ban.

However, hundreds of such vehicles can be seen plying on roads early morning, when schoolchildren are on their way to school. Recklessly driven tractor-trailers carrying bricks and other construction material are a common sight, with cops and transport officials turning a blind eye to violations.

Sources say the decision to ban these vehicles commercially came following a spurt in use of tractor-trailers for commercial purposes without paying taxes to the government.

“As tractors are primarily used for agriculture purposes, there is no tax levied on these,” they say. With Punjab predominantly being an agriculture state, most of the villagers use tractor-trailers in farming. When not in use, these are rented out and put to commercial use.

Recently, the brick-kiln owners, sand mafia contractors and others were found using these vehicles for commercial purposes, without paying any taxes. The practice is allegedly going in with active connivance of officials concerned.

In a majority of cases, these vehicles are being used in the district to supply sand, bricks, gravel and other construction material despite the fact that no road tax or other taxes are being paid to the state government.

A senior official of the Patiala administration says they will take up the matter with the traffic police and Transport Department to curb the menace. Commercial plying of tractor-trailers on roads will not be allowed, he says.