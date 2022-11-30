Despite ban, doctors continue private practice in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 29

Despite a ban, some doctors of the Health Department, including nodal officers and Senior Medical Officers (SMOs), continue to indulge in private practice. In the absence of any monitoring, the doctors practise at their residences and private clinics.

One of the nodal officers was allegedly seen attending to private patients at the office of the Civil Surgeon.

Private practice is banned by the government. I will write to all SMOs and nodal officers to not indulge in private practice. Dr Varinder Garg, Civil Surgeon

Officials of the Health Department have turned a blind eye towards private practice by doctors.

Some doctors have hired private persons, who bring patients to them. These patients are even asked to buy medicine from specific chemist shops.

It has been learnt that a few SMOs and nodal officers refer patients visiting the government hospitals to private labs run by their family members for various tests.

When asked about the private practice by these doctors, Civil Surgeon Varinder Garg said, “Private practice is banned by the government. I will write to all SMOs and nodal officers to not indulge in private practice.”

Last year, some doctors of Rajpura Civil Hospital were found indulging in private practice at their government accommodations.