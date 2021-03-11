Despite ban, two doctors continue on deputation

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 25

Despite a ban on deputation-posting, two senior doctors of the Patiala Health Department are still working on deputation.

Ajoy Sharma, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, on May 7 had issued orders to immediately cancel all the deputation postings of Medical Officers (general and specialist).

Both the specialist doctors are working at the Government TB Hospital in Patiala. The specialists—as per government orders—are originally posted at the Government Community Health Centre, Model Town.

However, the doctors have not joined their original place of posting. It has been learnt that Senior Medical Officer, Model Town, has also brought this anomaly into the notice of Civil Surgeon, but to no avail.

Both the doctors—who happened to be the wives of senior doctors—have been on deputation since long. Officials of the Health Department claimed that both the doctors had been withdrawing salary from their original place of posting. A senior doctor of the CHC, Model Town, said, “We need more doctors at the CHC. Due to the deputation of these doctors, we don’t have a medical officer at one of the mini health centres under CHC Model Town.”

Ajoy Sharma said, “I will check and ask the officer concerned to implement the order in letter and spirit.”