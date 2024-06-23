Despite ban, youngsters continue to bathe in canal in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 22

Despite recent incidents that have led to deaths, residents, mostly students, continue to risk themselves by swimming in the Bhakra Canal.

Despite the ban, youngsters continue to dive and click photos at the Bhakra Canal Bridge on the Patiala-Sangrur and Nabha roads.

When The Tribune visited the Bhakra Main Line, near the Passiana police station, youngsters, including schoolchildren, were bathing there. Even at the Nabha road, near the century enclave police post, youngsters were seen diving into the canal.

Some youngsters were seen making videos while sitting at the edge of the canal. The youngsters, who were taking dips in the canal, told The Tribune that they came to get respite from the scorching heat. Asked about any fear of bathing in canals, they hastily replied, “We are good swimmers, and it is our daily routine.”

Two days ago, three girls from Bhakra village were found dead in the canal. The police are investigating the case. The girls, Muskan (17), Billy (14) and Priya (14) had left their house on June 12 in the afternoon and went missing. Later, divers located their bodies in the canal. The police said they are waiting for the postmortem to proceed with the investigation.

Earlier, orders were issued under Section 144 of the CrPC, banning residents from bathing and swimming in canals.

Senior police officers said sign boards warning people were put up near the canal, adding that they would start registering cases against violators. An official said, “People may report violators to the police control room. Everyone needs to be careful when going around the canal.”

