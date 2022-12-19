Devotees throng Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara ahead of Shaheedi Jor Mela

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 18

While the annual Shaheedi Jor Mela is scheduled to commence on 26th December, devotees have started thronging the historical gurdwara. Chaos prevailed on the roads leading to Gurdwara Sahib, causing great inconvenience to the commuters.

Meanwhile, SGPC president H.S Dhami other SGPC members held a meeting with the DC, SSP and other officials at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib for the smooth conduct of the mela. Dhami assured full cooperation to the administration and urged the government to make elaborate arrangements for the devotees. He urged the government to sanction sufficient funds for the arrangements. He further put forward certain demands before the administration.

Karnail Singh Panjoli, SGPC member, expressed anguish with the CM for not fulfilling his promises made to the committee to widen the eight roads leading to the gurdwara and to construct 20 blocks of toilets even though SGPC had earmarked sites for them.

While addressing the meeting, DC Parneet Shergill assured the SGPC that the district administration would make all necessary arrangements. SSP Ravjot Grewal said CCTV cameras would be installed, besides 54 nakas, 13 observation posts and seven police help centres.