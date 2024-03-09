Devotees throng Shiva temples

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 8
Thousands of devotees waited in long queues for their turn to perform the traditional rituals and offer holy water, milk and flowers to the sacred Lingam at the function organised at the Sanatan Dharm Mandir at Sirhind Mandi.
District and Session Judge Arun Gupta and his family attended the religious function, Shiv Puran Katha, and performed religious rituals at the temple.
Other temples at Fatehgarh Sahib organised similar functions to celebrate the day. Langar arrangements were made for the devotees who observed a fast on behalf of the social and religious committees at various places in the city. The festival was celebrated along the same lines at Bassi Pathana, Mandi Gobindgarh, Amloh, Khamano and Sanghol, among other places.
