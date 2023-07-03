Dhindsa XI, Heavenz’ XI in T-20 final

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 2

Dhindsa XI will face Heavenz’ XI in the final of the first edition of the Corporate (T-20) Cricket Tournament being played at the HR Saggi Cricket Foundation, Patiala.

In the first semifinal, Lawyers XI won the toss and decided to field first on a batting track. Heavenz’ XI started their innings with a positive note as opener Govinda scored 50 runs, which included six boundaries, while Gagnature scored 29 runs. They helped their side reach 160 for 7 wickets in 20 overs. Manav took 2 for 23 runs.

In reply, Lawyers XI were bundled out for 116 for 9 in 20 overs. Karamjit with 34 runs and SP Singh 26 runs were the main scorers. Kulwinder, satnam and Aman claimed two wickets each for their side

In the second semifinal, Lawyers Cricket Club, Patiala, won the toss and scored 126 runs for 9 wickets. Captain Rajan Verma scored 39 runs and Baljinder scored 25 runs. Ankur bowled a deadly spell and picked up 4 wickets by giving just 19 runs.

In reply, Dhindsa XI made 129 for 9 wickets in 20 overs with Manveer scoring an unbeaten 42 and Gurashish who scored 47 runs. Dhindsa-XI won the match by 6 wickets.