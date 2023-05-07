Dhindsa-XI trounce Lawyers-XI by 6 wkts

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 6

The HR Saggi Cricket Foundation started Corporate Cricket Tournament here today.

“A total of eight teams from different departments of Patiala are playing in this league-cum-knockout tournament,” said Sunil Saggi, chief coach and organiser of the tournament.

In the inaugural match, Dhindsa-XI defeated Patiala Lawyers-XI. Batting first, Lawyers-XI scored 138 runs in 20 overs. SP Singh scored 26 runs and Sukhdeep 29. Gurashish and Amandeep Dhindsa took three wickets each.

In reply, Dhindsa-XI chased the target in 13 overs. The team scored 140 runs at the loss of four wickets. Manveer Singh scored 65 runs and Hanish 34. Rahul Sharma claimed two wickets.

In the second match, Lawyers Cricket Club defeated the Pollution Control Board Cricket team, Patiala, by 51 runs. Batting first, Lawyers Cricket Club scored 177 runs in 20 overs. Baljinder scored 46 runs, Harjot 32 and Jagdish 27. Manoj and Sandeep took two wickets each.

Chasing the target of 178, the Pollution Control Board team were bundled out for only 126 runs. Sandeep and Gaurav scored 39 and 34 runs, respectively for the team. For the bowling side, Jasmir took three wickets, while Baljinder sent two back to pavilion.