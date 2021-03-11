Diarrhoea outbreak: Health Dept tells Patiala MC to supply safe water

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 9

A day after six water samples collected from the diarrhoea-hit New Mohindra Colony failed the potability test, the Health Department today directed the Municipal Corporation to immediately take corrective measures and ensure the supply of safe water to the area.

The department, in a letter to the MC, said only chlorinated water should be supplied to the diarrhoea-affected area. Besides, supply line repairs, if required, should be carried out, read the letter.

Officials of the department said they would again collect water samples from the affected area.

Meanwhile, 12 fresh cases were reported from the affected area on the fifth day of the outbreak of the disease, taking the case count to 110.

The Civil Surgeon, Dr Raju Dhir, claimed the situation was under control at New Mohindra Colony.

Dr Divjot Singh, District Epidemiologist, said eight patients were still hospitalised. Health workers were creating awareness among residents on measures such as boiling water before use and washing hands regularly, he added.