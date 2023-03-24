Dilbar wins gold in weightlifting

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 23

Dilbar Deep Singh, a student of SGGS World University, won the gold medal in the All-India Inter-University Weightlifting Championship in the 109 plus category. Vice-Chancellor Dr Pritpal Singh and Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Ajaib Singh congratulated him on the success. They said that the university was committed to promoting sports and that sportspersons were provided all types of facilities at the university.

More than 1,000 students from more than 120 universities across the country had participated in the competition that was held in Tamil Nadu from March 15 to 18.

Dilbar said he had been training and working hard for the past seven years, which helped him to win the gold medal by lifting 318 kg. He said a nutritious diet, healthy home-made food and training received at the university helped him to perform well.