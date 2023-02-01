Discourse on ‘India’s soft power in Kenya’ organised in Patiala

Patiala, January 31
Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law organised a faculty discourse on ‘India’s soft power in Kenya: A ground evaluation’ here today.
Sourav Kumar, Assistant Professor of Political Science and other faculty members, Gurmanpreet Kaur and Ankit Kaushik, deliberated upon the elements of India’s soft power in Kenya from the vantage point of Kenyan citizens.
Kumar on the basis of his field visit to Kenya discussed the importance of culture, diaspora, Bollywood and capacity-building programmes in enhancing the soft power of India in Kenya.
