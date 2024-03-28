Discussion on Maharaja Agrasen held

Patiala, March 27
It’s very important for all kinds of thoughts to flourish in a democratic society, Punjabi University vice chancellor Prof Arvind said.
He was addressing a function organised at the university’s Kala Bhavan on the role of Maharaja Agrasen in the present scenario.
Prof Arvind said every society was like a garden of flowers and all the ideas should bloom in the form of flowers. He said: “Democracy was a special feature of Indian society, so we all should understand the real meaning of democracy.”
On this occasion, Swami Nalinanand Giri shed light on the role of Maharaja Agarsen. He said Maharaja Agrasen has shown us the way to a high-quality life.
