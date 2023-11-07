Discussion on Sheikh Farid at Pbi varsity

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 6

The Language Department of Punjab dedicated a literary discussion to commemorate the 850th birth anniversary of Sheikh Farid today. During the event, Dr Karamjeet Singh, Pro Vice-Chancellor at Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University, was the chief guest.

The gathering was led by Dr Sukhdev Singh Sirsa, a Punjabi language critic, who emphasised that remembering profound personalities such as Sheikh Farid elevates the thinking of the listeners. He said that Sikh Gurus have included the writings of Sufis, Bhatts and Bhagats in Guru Granth Sahib, which provides insight into the significance and personality of Sheikh Farid.

Sirsa added that Sheikh Farid’s writings offer us a glimpse into the history of the Indian subcontinent when there was widespread oppression, religious transformation and patronage by those in power, creating a new orthodoxy. However, Sheikh Farid’s writings clearly demonstrate that he stood apart from power.