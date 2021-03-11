Discussion on urban diversity marks World Environment Day

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 1

Environmentalist Brij Mohan Bhardwaj today discussed urban diversity, significance of water harvesting and conservation, trees, birds and natural environment on the first day of Punjabi University, Patiala’s, two-day observation of World Environment Day.

Known for his work on plants, trees and birds, Dr Bhardwaj said urban areas in the country were facing high temperatures, pollution and soil compaction among other environmental issues. “The number of trees in cities is dropping down low, thus reducing urban diversity. We are facing ‘nature deficit disorder’ which affects our mental and physical health, especially that of children, resulting in low sensitivity among them,” he said.

Dr Brij Mohan said greenery—trees and plants—is a very important factor to reduce heat islands. “The presence of trees in urban areas helps reduce energy use-air-conditioners and others, as they regulate the surrounding temperature on their own. So the larger and longer a tree lives, it locks more carbon content within itself and therefore should be preserved,” he added.

He said, “The communities with green covers also witness low crime rate and better prices of property, thus bringing in economic value. Birds live in such trees and feed on insects. There are 452 species of birds in Punjab. The more the trees, the more species of birds will be there in our surroundings.”

He discussed water resources, including village ponds, and gave the example of Budha Dariya of Ludhiana which is now called the ‘budha nullah’ due to high pollution levels in it. He said, “There is an emergent need to implement rainwater harvesting and ground water recharging. These are being propagated by the government, but are not implemented on ground.”

#Environment