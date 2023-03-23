Disgruntled employees demand VC’s resignation

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 22

The standoff between Punjabi University employees and administration over non-receipt of salaries for the past two months has started taking ugly turns with the workers openly demanding the Vice-Chancellor’s resignation.

The university has been reeling under extreme shortage of funds. It has failed to disburse the salaries of the teaching faculty members for the month of January, which has time and again led to protests.

Class B and C of non-teaching employees also sought the VC’s resignation if the state government failed to fulfil his request for grants. They said they had been waiting for their salaries of last month.

The VC said the state government was looking into the matter and had assured increased grants for the institute, but it did not satisfy the agitators.

Rajinder Singh Bagria, president, categories B and C employees said 2,500 employees will go on an indefinite protest from Monday.