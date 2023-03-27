Disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP: Congress holds satyagraha

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 26

The District Congress Committee, led by its president Gurpreet Singh GP and former MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra, staged a satyagraha at the Congress Committee Bhawan here today to protest the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP from the Lok Sabha.

Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr Amar Singh and a large number of Congress workers participated in the satyagraha. They raised slogans against the Union Government and the BJP.

The leaders termed the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a dictatorial action of the Lok Sabha Speaker taken allegedly at the behest of the BJP. They added that no Congress leader or worker would tolerate the dictatorial attitude of the BJP in silence.

Moreover, all opposition parties of the country had decided to oppose the action in a united manner, they said.

The leaders also alleged that the BJP had been using Central agencies like the ED and the CBI to harass opposition leaders to set up dictatorship in the country and crush the democratic values of the country.

They said the Union Government wanted to silence Rahul’s voice as he had been raising the Adani issue fearlessly, but their leader would keep on raising his voice.