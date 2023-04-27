District Administration earmarks 1.2 km for cycle track

Patiala, April 26
The district administration has approved the construction of a 1.2 km-long dedicated cycle track from Thikriwala Chowk to Yadvindra Public School in the city.
Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said the district administration has engaged Bunge Enterprises to set up the dedicated cycle track on the road.
project to make city walkable
'There is a need to encourage the use of bicycles as an environment-friendly mode of transportation. It is being launched as a pilot project to make the city walkable and environment-friendly. It will also help reduce pollution.'
Sakshi Sawhney, Deputy commissioner
She said, “There is a need to encourage the use of bicycles as an environment-friendly mode of transportation. It is being launched as a pilot project to make the city walkable and environment-friendly. This will help people save money as it will encourage them to walk down or cycle to their workplaces, schools, colleges and other places. It will also help reduce pollution.”
She said cones and chains will be laid on the roadsides to mark the track. The DC said the Police Department should ensure that no vehicles are parked on it. “Cyclists should start using the lane regularly,” she added.
The DC held a meeting with representatives of Bunge India Plant Commercial, Assistant Commissioner (UT) Akshita Gupta, DSP (Traffic) Karamveer Toor, Road Safety Engineer Shavinderjit Brar, Executive Engineer at Public Works department Piyush Aggarwal and SDO Punjab Pollution Control Board Garima Garg to discuss the project.
