District admn gears up for Shaheedi Jor Mela

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, Nov 3

The annual Shaheedi Jor Mela will be held from December 26 to 28 to commemorate the Sahibzadas who were bricked alive here by the Mughals for refusing to embrace Islam.

More than 25 lakh faithfuls from across the world are expected to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib. The district administration will make adequate arrangements to ensure comfort and convenience for the devotees. All wine shops and gambling stalls in the area will remain shut on the occasion, said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Parneet Shergill during a meeting with district officials.

She directed officials of the PWD to begin the repair of the roads leading to the gurdwara immediately. She also instructed the Sirhind Municipal Council EO to hold a cleanliness drive around the gurdwara and to ensure that all sewer lines are cleared before the mela kicks off.

She added that an exhibition will be held to highlight some achievements of the government. Plays on some historical themes will be staged at the Aam Khas Bagh, she stated. She stated that no government official or employee will be allowed to take a leave next month. Government officials must, on no account, leave the station, even in case of an exigency, without her permission.

SP (H) Raminder Singh said elaborate security arrangements will be made by the district police in view of the mela and more CCTVs will be installed to keep tabs on anti-social elements. He added that during the Shahidi Sabha, alternative routes will be arranged to ensure a smooth traffic flow.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Isha Singhal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) Surinder Singh Dhaliwal and Assistant Commissioner (General) Promila Sharma were present on the occasion, among others.

