District admn starts anti-drug awareness programme

Tribune News Service

Fatehgarh Sahib, Nov 22

To create awareness among the school students about the ill effects of drugs, the district administration has started a “Pathshala” program. Under this programme, drug awareness campaigns will be initiated in all the schools in the district for three months so that they may choose to stay away from drugs.

Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill said that through these weekly programmes,schoolchildren are being informed about the ill effects of drugs. She added that the programme has been divided into two parts: a separate programme for classes I to V and another one for classes VI to XII. She further said that the district administration is making every possible effort to sensitise the youth against drugs so that they can also sensitise the people around them and get rid of this menace.

The DC said that besides this, a “Saath Time Bank” campaign has been launched in the district. Under this campaign, during the ongoing month 17 students from the Department of Psychology at Mata Gujri College conducted a training session in the district.

#Fatehgarh Sahib