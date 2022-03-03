District and Sessions Judge visits Nabha jails, inspects food quality

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 2

District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman District Legal Services Authority Rajinder Aggarwal today paid visits to open air jail and new jail Nabha. He was joined by Parminder Kaur, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Patiala.

Aggarwal discussed various issues being faced by inmates at the jail premises. He checked the quality of food at the jail premises and directed the employees to pay special attention towards their health and medical facilities. He said inspection of jails was conducted regularly so that inmates could be made aware about their rights and free legal aid could be provided to them.