District sees 23 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Patiala, April 14
The total number of active Covid cases increased to 82 with the district reporting 23 new cases today and 22 on Thursday. The district also reported a death Covid death today.
As per Health Department officials, a total of 64,409 cases have been reported in the district so far. Of these, 62,604 were reported cured while the district has reported 1,723 deaths till date.
Of the active cases in the district, 62 such have been reported from the urban areas and 20 from the rural belt.
District Epidemiologist Dr Sumeet Singh said, “Proportionately, the admission rate due to Covid is low. The patients are reporting mild infection. The cases are expected to rise and could mildly affect people during the current period.”
