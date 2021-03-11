District to get five mohalla clinics in first phase

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 14

In the first phase, the district is all set to have five mohalla clinics. These will be opened at Punjab Language Department, Jhill village, Nabha town, Ghagga town and Retgarh village on the occasion of Independence Day.

Officials question location of clinic Officials had reservations about the location of the mohalla clinic at Punjab Language Department because there was already a district hospital, Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital, in the area. The Language Department is just 1 kilometre from the district hospital.

The Health Department distributed the appointment letters to the newly recruited staff of the mhalla clinics today.

The staff included: a medical officer, ANM and a pharmacist. It is pertinent to mention that a medical officer at Mohalla clinic will get a salary at the rate of Rs 50 per patient for 50 patients per day, totalling nearly Rs 63,000 per month.

Notably, Punjab government has converted the defunct ‘Seva Kendra’ (service centres) that were opened by Shiromani Akali Dal Government into the Mohalla clinics.

Meanwhile, sources informed that only three Mohalla clinics, out of the total five, could be completed until Sunday evening. Health officials informed that both, Retgarh and Ghagga sites were decided at the eleventh hour, and, therefore, are yet to be completed.