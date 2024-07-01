District unit of SAD expresses solidarity with Badal leadership

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 30

A meeting of the leaders and workers of the district unit of SAD (B) was held at the Fatehgarh Sahib Gurdwara today. The state general secretary of SAD (B), Gurpreet Singh Raju Khanna, national youth president Sarbjit Singh Jhinjhar, and the urban district president, Manmohan Singh, attended the meeting.

Addressing mediapersons, Khanna said that it was unanimously decided that all the leaders and workers from the district stand with the party president, Sukhbir Singh Badal. He said a resolution was passed appreciating the services rendered by Badal to strengthen the party and for taking out the Punjab Bachao Yatra to urge the party workers to expose the wrongdoings of the AAP government. He said that the workers and leaders were of the view that certain ‘so-called’ leaders of the party who enjoyed power and are now playing in the hands of the BJP are trying to destroy the party by carrying out anti-party activities; however, they will not succeed in their mission as all workers are behind Badal.

He said that the leaders and workers unanimously demanded that whoever is involved in anti-party activities should be shown the way out of the party. In the meeting, the leaders urged all the office bearers to involve more and more people in their areas to strengthen the party and inform them about the public interest policies of the party.

