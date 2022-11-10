DLSA celebrates National Legal Service Day

Patiala, November 9
The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Patiala celebrated the National Legal Service Day on Wednesday.
The office held a Legal awareness programme at Play Ways Senior Secondary School, Patiala. Tarsem Mangla, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Patiala was the chief guest on the occasion.
Mangla addressed a gathering of about 2,000 people and discussed free legal services.
