DLSA celebrates National Legal Service Day

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 9

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Patiala celebrated the National Legal Service Day on Wednesday.

The office held a Legal awareness programme at Play Ways Senior Secondary School, Patiala. Tarsem Mangla, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Patiala was the chief guest on the occasion.

Mangla addressed a gathering of about 2,000 people and discussed free legal services.