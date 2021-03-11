DLSA holds medical camp at Central Jail

Patiala, May 27
The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) organised a medical camp at Central Jail, Patiala, with the collaboration of jail administration and the Health Department today. Surgery, medicine, eye, gynaecology, dental and skin specialists carried out a medical checkup of 749 jail inmates.
Tarsem Mangla, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Patiala, and Sushma Devi, CJM/Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Patiala discussed the inmates’ medical needs with the doctors.
