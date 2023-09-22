Doc feted in London

Patiala, September 21
Dr Hitender Suri was awarded Bharat Kirtimaan Alankaran Award during the International Excellence Awards in London.
The award was presented to Dr Suri by the World Book of Records, UK, on Hindi Day in the House of Commons of the British Parliament.
He was felicitated for his social service in medical field and holding a world record for the highest number of pile surgeries (391 surgeries in 8.45 hours) in 2013. Dr Suri has operated on 1,954 patients of piles free of charge.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India suspends visas for Canadians, asks Ottawa to cut mission staff as rift grows
Justin Trudeau rules out release of evidence after MEA says ...
NIA releases pics of 10 pro-Khalistanis behind attack on India’s US mission
Probe agency seeks info from public on suspects
Aadhaar not must for electoral rolls: EC
Tells SC will make changes in forms to enrol new voters