Doc feted in London

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 21

Dr Hitender Suri was awarded Bharat Kirtimaan Alankaran Award during the International Excellence Awards in London.

The award was presented to Dr Suri by the World Book of Records, UK, on Hindi Day in the House of Commons of the British Parliament.

He was felicitated for his social service in medical field and holding a world record for the highest number of pile surgeries (391 surgeries in 8.45 hours) in 2013. Dr Suri has operated on 1,954 patients of piles free of charge.

