Doctor felicitated at state-level event

Patiala, September 10
Dr Sukhdip S Boparai, along with his team, was honoured at a state-level event of the 37th National Eye Donation Fortnight at the Government Medical and Dental College, Patiala, by Health and Family Welfare Department Minister Chetan Singh Joramajra and Patiala (Rural) MLA Balbir Singh for providing excellent services in the field of ophthalmology.
Around 75 persons, including Patiala Eye Hospital and Lasik Laser
Centre staff, pledged to donate their eyes during the fortnight event.
