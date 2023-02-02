Doctors hold protest, seek arrest of suspects

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 1

Doctors at the Government Rajindra Hospital today held a symbolic protest demanding inclusion of Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act in the police case after a resident doctor was attacked and injured by some miscreants on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Stating that the police were yet to arrest all the suspects, the Punjab State Medical and Dental Teachers’ Association, Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) along with the Nursing Association and Class IV Union at the hospital held a protest on the hospital premises.

The doctors said they wanted a permanent solution to prevent such incidents in future. A doctor said, “We will continue our peaceful protest till the arrest of the culprits and initiation of measures to restore the confidence of the doctors.”

