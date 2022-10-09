Don’t leave station, doctors of Rajindra Hospital told

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 8

Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital authorities have asked their doctors to not leave the station to ensure their availability during emergency. “No one without taking a leave or permission should leave the station,”’ reads a circular issued by the authorities.

The warning came after the hospital authorities discovered that some of the doctors could not be accessed at the time of an emergency because they were not maintaining their station. As per the rule, a doctor should be available within a 5-km radius of the hospital.

In the circular, issued to all department heads, the Director Principal, Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital, said it had come to his notice that many doctors and staff members were not maintaining their station, which had affected health services, violating the Civil Rules.

It was learnt that more than 24 doctors at the hospital were not maintaining their station. However, they had been claiming house rent for staying in Patiala. A few doctors leave the station of Patiala after attending OPDs from 8 am to 2 pm.

A senior doctor of the hospital said, “These doctors have not been making evening rounds to check-up patients admitted to the hospital, which is required as per the rules. The authorities should conduct surprise checks to identify offenders.”